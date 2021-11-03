 Skip to main content
Greensboro man wins $25K a year for life in lottery drawing
Greensboro man wins $25K a year for life in lottery drawing

RALEIGH — A Greensboro man beat 1.8 million odds to win $25,000 every year for life. 

Kerry Peay played the Lucky for Life lottery using Online Play through the N.C. Education Lottery’s website, the lottery said Wednesday in a news release.

Peay's ticket matched all five white balls in Saturday’s drawing. 

He chose to receive a lump sum of $390,000. After federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $276,326.

Lucky for Life has 10 ways to win a prize and drawings are held every night. The top prize is $1,000 a Day for Life.

