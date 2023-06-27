The Greensboro Police Department arrested a martial arts instructor on Tuesday and charged him with three counts of indecent liberties with children.

Derek Lee Norman, 59, is the owner and sensei of Sanyama Dojo on 1208 Grove St. He was known to have frequent contract with children and community members while operating his business, according to a GPD press release.

The case involves three different children, all under the age of 16, police said.

Norman uses the alias "Hakiym Akbar" and children may know him by this name, according to Josie Cambareri, public information manager for the Greensboro Police Department.

Norman's bond is currently set at $75,000.

Detectives with the Greensboro Police Department are actively working this case and believe there could be additional victims yet to be identified, police said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.