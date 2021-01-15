Greensboro middle-schooler to appear on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

GREENSBORO — Laila Dawson didn't want to do it at first.

The 12-year-old hesitated to audition to appear on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," talking about the sit-in movement and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

"It's OK to fear something, but don’t let that stop you from trying," Laila's father, Rodney Dawson, told her. "If you do something and don’t get selected, that’s one thing. But to not do it at all because of fear, I’m not going to accept that."

Laila was convinced. With the help of her parents, she auditioned via video.

Show producers liked what they saw.

On Monday — the federal holiday honoring King's birthday — the local seventh grader will appear via video on the syndicated daytime talk show hosted by Clarkson, the "American Idol" winner, singer-songwriter, actress and author.

She will talk about the sit-in movement and its relationship to the ideals of King, the late civil rights leader.

"Now I’m happy that I’m doing it and that I tried," Laila said.

The opportunity came about quickly through Dramaine Freeman, principal of Swann Middle School. Laila attends its Spanish Immersion Program.