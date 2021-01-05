Greensboro might see some snow this week

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro area might get a little snow toward the end of the week.

The National Weather Service's Raleigh bureau said Greensboro could see some precipitation starting Thursday night. Forecasters say it'll be mostly rain, but some snow might be mixed in after midnight and throughout Friday morning. At this point they're predicting only minimal accumulation.

A forecaster said Monday in the weather service's weekly video briefing that they're keeping a close eye on the next big weather system scheduled to move through the area Thursday night and Friday.

The forecast for Rockingham County is similar, according to the weather service office in Blacksburg, Va. The county north of Guilford could see about a tenth of an inch of snow Thursday night and early Friday before the precipitation turns to rain by Friday afternoon.

The latest Weather Channel forecast is a bit more bearish: It's predicting a 70% chance of precipitation Friday in the Greensboro area with 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. But the forecast says Friday's high temperature will be around 37 degrees, so it's unclear how long the snow might stick around.

