Greensboro mom flies on a plane's wing - with her son as the pilot

GREENSBORO — MayCay Beeler and her son are in select company. Possibly the most select.

Maybe 12 to 24 people worldwide are considered “wing walkers” — those who climb from a plane’s cockpit during flight and move about on the aircraft.

Just a little over two weeks ago, after a year of training and two days after her 67th birthday, Beeler climbed onto the wing of a World War II biplane in flight. Her son, RJ Gritter, was piloting the 1943 Stearman PT-17 as his mother made the attempt.

But as she stood up in the strong winds, Beeler quickly realized that she did not feel secure. She didn’t learn until later that her left foot was not properly in a hold, or indentation, on the trailing edge of the wing.

She crouched on the wing for about five minutes without being tethered or her belt being attached to a stanchion.

Nonetheless, as far as she knows — and she has checked a variety of official sources — they are the only mother-son team to have performed such a maneuver.

“It was a really cool bonding experience for us,” Beeler said.

You might remember Beeler from her work as a TV personality, co-hosting WFMY’s “PM Magazine” back in the day. She learned to fly for a story in 1983. She maintains licenses as a professional pilot and flight instructor.

Her son’s father is a former chief test pilot for HondaJet.

And Gritter has been flying since Beeler was pregnant with him 31 years ago. He took his first solo flight at age 16.

He’s now an aerospace engineer as well as a commercial and airshow pilot. Weekends find him performing aerobatics for the Flying Circus Airshow in Bealeton, Va.

Looking for a new challenge, Beeler decided that she wanted to try wing walking. But she knew of only two locations that train the public — in the Pacific Northwest and England.

However, the president of the Flying Circus Airshow approved her to train at its facility hours away.

If she passed, she could try wing walking in private, out of the public’s eye.

So for a year, she drove on weekends five hours each way to train at the Flying Circus Airshow.

Wing walker Beth Sommer trained her on a parked plane most of the time.

“If I don’t feel safe for any reason, I’m not going to do it,” Beeler said from the start. “Beth said that you will never be 100% sure when you’re up there.”

For Beeler’s final exam, her son would taxi on the runway and prepare for takeoff with the propeller going. Beeler had to get up on the wing, strap herself in, unstrap herself and climb back into the cockpit. She passed.

On Father’s Day a few weeks ago, Beeler was ready to try the real thing.

Beeler remembers the five- to 10-minute flight from the Flying Circus Airshow to their destination in the sky.

“I’m enjoying the view, and it was gorgeous,” she recalled. “We are in a 1943 airplane, open cockpit. You are one with the Earth and with the sky.”

Her son flew from the back seat.

When they reached about 3,000 feet, he slowed the plane to reduce the wind resistance, she said.

But the air flow was still much stronger than she anticipated, Beeler recalled.

Still, she wasn’t frightened.

“I could have been sitting on the couch in my living room. I could have been in a swimming pool,” she said. “I wasn’t aware of anything else other than the wind and where my hands and feet are supposed to be.”

Beeler said she has never seen wing walkers traversing the top wing. Some walk a little on the lower wing, but she didn’t try that. She planned to belt herself to the stanchion on the top wing.

She pulled her 120-pound frame from the cockpit using wires and grips. But as Beeler stood, she didn’t feel secure enough to belt herself to the stanchion to stand up fully.

The entire flight and maneuver lasted about 20 minutes, with maybe 5 to 10 minutes on the wing.

“In the moment, as she climbed out of the cockpit and onto the wing, it was mostly business as usual,” Gritter said via email. “I focused on flying the airplane, keeping things steady to ease the wingwalk, and she went through the walk just as practiced.

“Once she was safely back in the cockpit, I was proud of her attempt and wise decision to stop when things didn’t feel right.”

When she returned to the ground, Beeler recalled her instructor saying: “You were out of the seat. You were on top of the wing. You wing-walked. You did it.”

The stunt was enough to intrigue the Guinness Book of World Records. Although there is no known record, officials decided that the maneuver is “not competitive enough on a worldwide scale therefore unlikely to ever be broken,” Beeler said. The people behind the Guinness Book like records that can be broken, she added.

As for future wing walks, Beeler said she plans to do it with her son piloting one more time.

“I’m going to stand up and strap myself and ride for awhile,” she said.

Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.