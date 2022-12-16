Greensboro mom 'livid' after bus leaves without child during class trip to Raleigh

GREENSBORO — A parent is accusing Bessemer Elementary staff of leaving her child behind after a class field trip on Thursday to the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh.

Kadijah Jones said her son, a second-grader, was with his uncle at the time.

Jones said she told her son's teacher that the boy’s uncle, who lives in Raleigh, would meet the class at the museum and serve as a chaperone, but that her son would be returning to Greensboro on the school bus.

Toward the end of the field trip, her seven-year-old and his uncle went to the gift shop together, Jones said. Just when the uncle was preparing to leave, he realized that the boy’s class was no longer there.

Jones said the uncle wound up having to take the boy to his home in Raleigh. She said she planned to drive to Raleigh after work on Friday to pick him up.

“I was livid,” she said. “They need to be more careful and strategic with what they do."

Jones said that when she talked to his teacher, she was extremely apologetic.

According to Jones, the teacher said she assumed the boy would be going home with his uncle after another teacher told her they had gone to the gift shop. Jones says the uncle never requested to take the boy home, but even if he had, it shouldn't have been allowed: The uncle doesn't have written permission to take him out of school.

"Emotionally I’m just torn up," she said. "I know he’s safe, but as a mom ... I don’t know what could be done to take away the feeling that I feel inside.”

In a statement, a Guilford County Schools spokeswoman said the district was "investigating" the incident.

"Due to a miscommunication, a student was left with a relative who served as a chaperone during a field trip to Raleigh," according to the statement. "The student is safe with that family member and is being reunited with their parent."