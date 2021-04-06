Greensboro native Morgan Radford to co-anchor on NBC News' streaming service

GREENSBORO — Morgan Radford holds onto the rejection letter that she received in 2011 from a television producer in her hometown.
Back then, Radford had received her undergraduate degree from Harvard University and spent a year in South Africa on a Fulbright Scholarship. She had interned for CNN.
Wanting to tell news stories on TV, she applied to stations stretching from her native Greensboro to Juneau, AK.
They said no.
"Morgan," the local producer wrote. "You have a GREAT reel for this stage in your young career."
"I can’t hire you here because I’m looking for someone with more 'street' experience," the producer said.
"But," the producer added, "… you’re going to do extremely well in this business."
A decade later and now 33, Radford has done extremely well in the business of network news.
On Monday, she will become the newest anchor on NBC's streaming news channel, NBC News Now. It runs on several platforms, including Peacock, The Roku Channel and YouTubeTV.
She will join co-anchor Aaron Gilchrist from noon to 2 p.m. weekdays.
Their "NBC News Now Live" show is the first multi-anchor news program from a major network hosted only by people of color.
"This is an incredible opportunity to really tell impactful, forward-looking stories and to do it in a really creative way," Radford said about the show in a phone interview from New York, where she lives and works.
"We are on top of breaking news as it happens in real time," she aid. "We have reporters all across the country joining us live, telling us exactly what’s happening where they are."
Since joining NBC in 2015, Radford has been a reporter and correspondent for NBC News and MSNBC. She has guest-anchored on traditional NBC programs and on NBC News Now.
She helped cover the 2020 presidential election, the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on minority communities, the rise in disinformation online, and the immigration debate over the U.S. southern border.
She will continue her correspondent work for "NBC Nightly News" and the "Today" show.
"It expands upon the multi-tasking that is exciting for journalists in this day and age," she said.
She becomes an anchor on NBC News Now as its viewership is booming.
Since this time last year, viewership has climbed more than 500%.
On average, NBC News Now sees more than 22 million unique viewers and more than 30 million hours streamed each month. The average watch time is about an hour per person each time they watch, NBC said.
Nearly half of its audience is under age 45.
"They are an audience that is looking for fast-paced storytelling," Radford said. "They are looking for creative stories and inclusive stories and a dynamic and engaging way to tell them."
"This is OUR chance to tell OUR stories; the stories of our generation, the moment we are collectively facing and of the future we hope to build together," Radford posted on Instagram.
"We will get to tackle the news with a fresh, innovative perspective, focusing on the issues YOU care about and the policies that affect YOU," she said on Instagram. "We will take a deep-dive into some of the stories that you’ll see me report on Today Show and Nightly News (i.e. the increase in white supremacists running for office, the opioid epidemic ravaging our heartland) — and we will let them play out in longer form, while giving you a chance to discuss them."
Before joining NBC in 2015, Radford completed her master's degree in broadcast journalism at Columbia University.
She had joined ABC as a fellow in 2012, where she eventually anchored for ABC News Now. She moved to Al Jazeera America in 2013 as an anchor/correspondent, anchoring the former weekend morning newscast. Al Jazeera America closed in 2016.
But before college and career took her to Massachusetts, New York and South Africa, Radford was growing up in Greensboro with her parents, Kim Radford and Dr. Lily Kelly-Radford, and brother Miller.
The family lived near Friendly Center. She attended Greensboro Montessori School and Grimsley High School.
"It’s definitely the place I consider home and my family considers home," Morgan Radford said.
Although her parents have moved to Atlanta for her father's job, she said, "My parents loved Greensboro and more importantly, they really loved the community that Greensboro gave us."
"I am who I am and what I am because of the village that supported me and loved me and carried me, whether that was at Greensboro Montessori School or incredible teachers who were at Grimsley and helped pave my path," she said.
Radford draws on her successes and rejections to offer advice for young women who want to follow a similar path.
"The point of that is not the rejection but it’s the resilience," she said. "It’s the ability to believe in yourself, even sometimes when you don’t have the data around you to support that belief."
"Sometimes as young women, we are not necessarily encouraged to be transparent about what we want," she said. "Some people can label us too ambitious or too bossy for being honest about our desire for achievement."
"It's really important that young women and young girls know that the first step to achieving what you want is being able to name what it is you want to achieve," she said. "And there should be no shame in doing that."
But they don't have to have the specifics of that career path in mind.
"If you say, 'I want to be a journalist and I want to tell stories,' it may not be 'I want to work for this particular station or platform or in this particular city.' Because you may not be hired in that particular city or at that particular company."
"But if you are committed to the broader idea of what your passion is and how you want to pursue it, naming that is really important," she said.
There was a time, Radford said, when people said she shouldn't pursue her career plan, because it was too difficult or too complicated. She wondered whether the industry would have room for her.
"I’m so glad," she said, "that amidst rejection that people often never saw, the rejection that people still don’t always know about, I’m so happy that I was able to hold on with steadfastness to something I knew would bring me great joy, and that I thought I could use to serve others."
Oh, and the local TV station that once rejected her? It later offered her a job.