Greensboro native Morgan Radford to co-anchor on NBC News' streaming service

"It's really important that young women and young girls know that the first step to achieving what you want is being able to name what it is you want to achieve," she said. "And there should be no shame in doing that."

But they don't have to have the specifics of that career path in mind.

"If you say, 'I want to be a journalist and I want to tell stories,' it may not be 'I want to work for this particular station or platform or in this particular city.' Because you may not be hired in that particular city or at that particular company."

"But if you are committed to the broader idea of what your passion is and how you want to pursue it, naming that is really important," she said.

There was a time, Radford said, when people said she shouldn't pursue her career plan, because it was too difficult or too complicated. She wondered whether the industry would have room for her.

"I’m so glad," she said, "that amidst rejection that people often never saw, the rejection that people still don’t always know about, I’m so happy that I was able to hold on with steadfastness to something I knew would bring me great joy, and that I thought I could use to serve others."