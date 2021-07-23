Greensboro nonprofit tackling food insecurity could get up to $100K for its work. It just needs your vote.

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro nonprofit is a semifinalist to win up to $100,000 from Expensify.org.

Greensboro Community Fridge aims to reduce food insecurity and food waste by installing community fridges to promote equal access to healthy food. Find out more about the project at www.gsocommunityfridge.com.

The Greensboro program is one of 60 to make it to the first round of voting for the Community Justice Grant Challenge through Expensify.org, the nonprofit said in a news release. Expensify.org was founded by Expensify, which offers a receipt tracking and expense management app.

Ten winners will get up to $100,000 to fight injustices in their community. The initiative is part of Expensify’s $3 million commitment to combat systemic inequity.

Greensboro Community Fridge said in its application that it hopes to expand to other parts of the Triad and state. The effort would focus on helping those who live in communities that are food deserts. Refrigerators are stocked through food donations from local gardens, restaurants, individuals, grocery stores, and food recovery programs.

