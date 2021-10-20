Greensboro nursing home sees additional cases in COVID-19 outbreak

GREENSBORO — A nursing home has three additional cases of COVID-19 in an outbreak there, according to state health officials. However, the facility’s executive director said they currently only have one case.

A report released Tuesday from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Adams Farm Living & Rehabilitation had two additional staff cases (for three total) and one additional resident case (for two total) since the previous week’s list.

Executive director Sherry Ingram Bass said Wednesday there actually is only one active case — a staff member who is recovering at home.

The nursing home provides regular COVID-19 case updates on its website.

“We haven’t had any identified transmission in the facility,” Ingram Bass said.

She added that the last positive test result was on Sept. 3 and involved a resident who had recently come into the facility.

Ingram Bass said the cases involving three staff members were breakthrough cases — meaning, all of them were vaccinated against the disease.