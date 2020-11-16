Greensboro offers holiday craft, baking programs

Children are invited to create two stuffed animals -- one to keep and one to donate. The toys will be distributed to local agencies.

• Operation Yuletide: Nov. 16 to Dec. 7. Sign up for a drop off time.

The Greensboro Police Department delivers gifts to locals who have experienced difficult events this year. Residents are invited to be a part of Operation Yuletide by donating care package items for 160 local seniors to the District 3 Substation at 300 S. Swing Rd. (register for your contactless drop off time) or mailing items to the Office of Community Engagement, 100 E. Police Plz. Care package items needed: toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, combs, tissues, hand soap, body wash, shampoo, conditioner, body lotion, lip balm, notebooks, pens, markers, activity books, puzzles, crossword puzzles, paper towels, hand sanitizer, dish clothes, dish soap, toilet paper and cleaning wipes.

Performances