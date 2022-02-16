Greensboro office manager wins $200,000 lottery prize

Although popular today, North Carolina's lottery was controversial and nearly wasn't passed by the General Assembly.

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro office manager stopped to clean her glasses before double-checking that she had indeed won a $200,000 prize with her $5 scratch-off lottery ticket.

“I started scratching and when I saw it I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, oh my gosh,’” Lori Huffines said in a news release from the NC Education Lottery. “I was in shock.”

Huffines bought the Bonus Bucks ticket from Sheetz on Spring Garden Street.

“I still can’t believe this happened to me,” Huffines, 55, said. “Things always happen when you least expect it.”

On Wednesday, Huffines went to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,021.

“I’ve been wanting to purchase a house so this will help make that happen,” Huffines said.