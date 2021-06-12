Greensboro officer directing traffic after a crash is hit by van, police say. She has serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro police officer directing traffic after a crash on West Wendover Avenue early Saturday was struck by a vehicle, police said.

Sgt. CD Vaughn was directing traffic about 5:45 a.m. on West Wendover Avenue near South Edwardia Drive when she and her police SUV were struck by a Dodge van, police said in a news release.

She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police said.

The van's driver, 32-year-old Kyle Comer of Pleasant Garden, remained at the scene and was charged with failing to reduce speed to avoid a collision, failing to move over for a police vehicle, failing to obey the traffic direction of a police officer, and careless and reckless driving.

Police had reported early Saturday that they were on the scene of a wreck on Wendover Avenue that had shut down the road in both directions between Meadowood Street and Edwardia Drive. The road had reopened by about 11:40 a.m.