 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greensboro officer directing traffic after a crash is hit by van, police say. She has serious, but not life-threatening injuries.
0 Comments
breaking top story

Greensboro officer directing traffic after a crash is hit by van, police say. She has serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Emergency vehicle blurred (copy)

Stock photo

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro police officer directing traffic after a crash on West Wendover Avenue early Saturday was struck by a vehicle, police said.

Sgt. CD Vaughn was directing traffic about 5:45 a.m. on West Wendover Avenue near South Edwardia Drive when she and her police SUV were struck by a Dodge van, police said in a news release.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police said.

The van's driver, 32-year-old Kyle Comer of Pleasant Garden, remained at the scene and was charged with failing to reduce speed to avoid a collision, failing to move over for a police vehicle, failing to obey the traffic direction of a police officer, and careless and reckless driving.

Police had reported early Saturday that they were on the scene of a wreck on Wendover Avenue that had shut down the road in both directions between Meadowood Street and Edwardia Drive. The road had reopened by about 11:40 a.m.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How California’s drought is impacting farmers

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News