Greensboro officer indicted, loses job over November 2021 shooting death

GREENSBORO — A police officer was indicted for manslaughter and fired by the department on Monday — the same day that the father of a 29-year-old man filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city and the officer in the November 2021 death of his son.

Officer Matthew Hamilton was among officers responding to a "wanted person call" when he found Joseph Lopez in a storage shed behind a Cloverdale Drive address in north Greensboro. The resident of the home, according to police, requested help after an individual attempted to enter.

"While confronting the subject, one officer discharged their weapon striking the subject," a news release from police said at the time.

Officers and EMS personnel attempted life-saving measures before Lopez was pronounced dead.

Attorney Amiel Rossabi described Hamilton as a 15-year veteran with an "exemplary" record and one of 10 responding officers that Friday night.

"The officer is facing a serious felony charge for doing his job in accordance with training and experience that he has received from the Greensboro Police Department," Rossabi said after the indictment. "That is an absolute travesty."

Attorneys representing Lopez's father, who is suing on behalf of his son's estate, say they are pleased that Hamilton has been charged.

Flint Taylor, a high-profile attorney who specializes in police brutality cases, said Lopez's father had dealing with the loss while fighting for answers.

"It was not only frustrating, but it was something that made people pessimistic about whether justice would be done in the sense of an indictment," Taylor said.

Neither City Attorney Chuck Watts nor Mayor Nancy Vaughan said they could comment on the lawsuit, which they had not seen.