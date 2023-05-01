GREENSBORO — Registration for the Greensboro Fire Department’s inaugural Fire Citizens’ Academy is now open until 5 p.m. June 16 to give residents a behind-the-scenes look at what they do for the community.

The citizens' academy will meet 6-8:30 p.m. each Monday from July 31 through Sept. 25 at various fire stations throughout the city. Free CPR and First Aid Certification is included for all program participants.

“The Fire Citizens’ Academy is an incredible chance for our community to get to know their local fire department,” Fire Chief Jim Robinson said in a news release. “We are excited to work one-on-one with our community and hopefully offer a new perspective on what we do every single day for the people we care about the most.”

All participants must be at least 18 years old. Only 20 people will be selected and everyone who registers will be notified by June 21.

Learn more and apply today at greensboro-nc.gov/gfca.