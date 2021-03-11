Greensboro park to host dog egg hunt

GREENSBORO — The city will treat dogs to their very own Easter egg hunt this year.

Greensboro Parks and Recreation will host Fetch: Dog Egg Hunt from 9 a.m. to noon March 27.

It will be held at the Griffin Dog Park, 5301 Hilltop Road. Admission is free, but registration is required. Sign up online.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

All human visitors must wear a face covering. All canine visitors must arrive leashed and up-to-date on vaccinations. No female dogs in heat.

Dogs will be able to hunt for treat-filled eggs within Griffin Dog park between 9:30 and 11:15 a.m., depending on their time slot.

There will also be vendors on-site, a take-home craft to do with your dog, and a costume contest.

To enter the costume contest, send a picture of your dog to chamreece.diggs@greensboro-nc.gov. Winners will be chosen for most creative, funniest and best overall costumes.

For more information, contact Chamreece Diggs at 336-373-7503 or chamreece.diggs@greensboro-nc.gov.