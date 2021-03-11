Greensboro park to host dog egg hunt

GREENSBORO — The city will treat dogs to their very own Easter egg hunt this year.
Greensboro Parks and Recreation will host Fetch: Dog Egg Hunt from 9 a.m. to noon March 27.
It will be held at the Griffin Dog Park, 5301 Hilltop Road. Admission is free, but registration is required. Sign up online.
All human visitors must wear a face covering. All canine visitors must arrive leashed and up-to-date on vaccinations. No female dogs in heat.
Dogs will be able to hunt for treat-filled eggs within Griffin Dog park between 9:30 and 11:15 a.m., depending on their time slot.
There will also be vendors on-site, a take-home craft to do with your dog, and a costume contest.
To enter the costume contest, send a picture of your dog to chamreece.diggs@greensboro-nc.gov. Winners will be chosen for most creative, funniest and best overall costumes.
For more information, contact Chamreece Diggs at 336-373-7503 or chamreece.diggs@greensboro-nc.gov.