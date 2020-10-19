Greensboro parking fines can be paid for in school supplies or donations until Dec. 15, city says

GREENSBORO — Greensboro parking ticket fines can be paid for in school supplies or donations to the Guilford Education Alliance Teacher Supply Warehouse until Dec. 15, the city said in a news release.

New and unwrapped school supply and cash donations will be donated to the warehouse, which allows Guilford County Schools teachers to shop for items at no cost up to four times a year, the city said.

Supplies or cash donations must be equal to or greater in value to the fine amount. To verify the cost, people must bring supplies and receipts to the parking office on the Upper Ground level of the Melvin Municipal Office Building, 300 W. Washington St., the city said.

Cash can be donated online via the GEA website. The parking office cannot accept cash donations directly, according to the city, and the citation number must be included on the GEA donation form for the fine to be cancelled.

The offer does not apply to handicapped parking violation fines.

Suggested donations include:

Glue Sticks

Crayons

No. 2 pencils

Spiral/composition notebooks

Dry erase markers

Pencil top erasers

Loose leaf notebook paper

3-Ring binders

Tissues

Antibacterial wipes

Two-pocket folders

Flash drives

Color copy paper

Construction paper

Scissors