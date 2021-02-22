Greensboro Parks and Recreation baseball, kickball and softball leagues return

GREENSBORO — After a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, this spring the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will host sports leagues for youth and adults.

Registration is now underway for Adult Kickball, Men’s Slow-Pitch Softball and Youth Baseball. Sign up at www.greensboro-nc.gov/athletics or by appointment at the Greensboro Sportsplex. Deadline to register is March 12, or when the leagues fill.

“We know our community has missed being able to participate in our sports programs since the beginning of the pandemic," Parks and Recreation Athletics Director Austin Homan said in the announcement.

"We’ve worked hard to develop necessary guidelines and protocols in accordance with applicable health guidance to promote a safe return to play,” Homan said.

For detailed descriptions of those safety plans, visit the webpage for each league.

Baseball

Ages: 5-14; Divisions are based on the age of the child on April 30.

Cost: $30 per player for ages 5-8; $40 per player for ages 9-14