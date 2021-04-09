Greensboro Parks and Recreation resumes some rentals, expands center hours, city says

GREENSBORO — People can again reserve picnic shelters and city gardens for outdoor weddings.

The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department has updated its reopening plans amid changes to the state's COVID-19 recommendations, the city said Friday in a news release.

The department is now accepting reservations for both picnic shelters and garden weddings as long as there will be 100 people or fewer.

Facility rentals, including the Barber Park Event Center and recreation centers, have resumed, the city said. Spaces are limited to 50% capacity and rentals must follow the state's COVID-19 safety rules, including the face-covering requirement.

Recreation centers will be open by reservation or for planned programs from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturdays.

The city said Smith and Trotter Active Adult Centers will be open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. weekdays, also by reservation or for planned programs.

Lakes have returned to their regular seasonal schedule of being closed one day per week, but are otherwise open 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., Monday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, according to the city.