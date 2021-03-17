Greensboro Parks and Recreation to offer inclusive golfing opportunities, city says

GREENSBORO — Greensboro Parks and Recreation plans to offer inclusive golfing services this spring, the city said in a news release.

The spring golf services, offered through the Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation section of Greensboro Parks and Recreation, provide recreation services for people of all abilities.

Adaptive Golf Clinics is designed for youth age 7 and older, as well as adults. It will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday and April 17. A third clinic will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. on May 22.

The clinics are designed to teach adaptive techniques for people with physical disabilities. No previous experience is necessary, the city said.

Parks and Recreation will also offer First Tee Challenger Golf to kids 10 and older 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 31 and May 5.

According to the city, participants will have the opportunity to learn adaptive techniques taught by golf instructors.

Both services will be held at Gillespie Golf Course, 306 E. Florida St.