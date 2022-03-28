Greensboro Parks & Rec plans 'Fetch: Dog Egg Hunt' on April 9 at Griffin Dog Park

GREENSBORO — Does your dog like Easter egg hunts?

Find out April 9 when Greensboro Parks and Recreation hosts "Fetch: Dog Egg Hunt" from 9 a.m. to noon April 9 at Griffin Dog Park, 5301 Hilltop Road.

Registration is required to participate in the hunt. Admission is free.

The event kicks off at 9:15 a.m. with a dog costume contest, and owners can join the contest, too.

Egg hunts start at 9:45 a.m. There will be separate hunts for little pups (under 30 pounds) and for large dogs.

There will be vendors, a photo booth, arts and crafts, and more. All canine visitors must arrive leashed and be up-to-date on vaccinations. Organizers ask that owners do not bring female dogs in heat or unneutered male puppies.

For more information, contact Chamreece Diggs at 336-373-7503 or chamreece.diggs@greensboro-nc.gov.