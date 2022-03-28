 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Greensboro Parks & Rec plans 'Fetch: Dog Egg Hunt' on April 9 at Griffin Dog Park

Dog Egg Hunt IMG_2034.jpg

In this file photo, this dog gets a sniff of an egg during a special hunt just for him and his canine friends.

 Greensboro Parks & Recreation, Provided

GREENSBORO — Does your dog like Easter egg hunts?

Find out April 9 when Greensboro Parks and Recreation hosts "Fetch: Dog Egg Hunt" from 9 a.m. to noon April 9 at Griffin Dog Park, 5301 Hilltop Road.

Registration is required to participate in the hunt. Admission is free.

The event kicks off at 9:15 a.m. with a dog costume contest, and owners can join the contest, too.

Egg hunts start at 9:45 a.m. There will be separate hunts for little pups (under 30 pounds) and for large dogs.

Dog Easter Eggs

In this file photo, Biggie, a hound mix, get the treats inside the plastic egg from his companion Dee Rosaldo while hunting for eggs at the Dog Egg Hunt at Griffin Dog Park on Hilltop Road in Greensboro on March 27, 2021. Greensboro Parks and Recreation hosted the event where more than 100 dogs and their companions looked for plastic eggs filled with treats and kibble.

There will be vendors, a photo booth, arts and crafts, and more. All canine visitors must arrive leashed and be up-to-date on vaccinations. Organizers ask that owners do not bring female dogs in heat or unneutered male puppies.

For more information, contact Chamreece Diggs at 336-373-7503 or chamreece.diggs@greensboro-nc.gov.

