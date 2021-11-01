Greensboro pastor died of COVID. Now his wife is making a way for others to be vaccinated.

Kermit Wilson had attended N.C. A&T in the early 2000s after earning a bachelor of science degree in natural sciences from Virginia Union University in Richmond, Va. At A&T, he earned a master's degree in food and nutritional science. He would later earn a master's divinity degree in pastoral preaching from Liberty University.

While at A&T and looking for a church, he opened the Yellow Pages and found New Life Ministries, where he was given the opportunity to teach bible study and preach. He had felt a calling into the ministry as a teenager back in Florida, where he led youth services at his church. In Greensboro in 2010, he was ordained as an elder at New Life Ministries, where he lead the educational and men’s ministries. He was also selected and served as a member of the advisory board. In 2014, he was asked to pastor the church.