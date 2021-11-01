Greensboro pastor died of COVID. Now his wife is making a way for others to be vaccinated.

GREENSBORO — The young pastor and his wife had lots of questions about getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
What about the baby they wanted? Would it wreck their natural immune system, damage their hearts? Was it immoral due to the controversy surrounding its development, they asked themselves.
"Answers to which no longer matter now that COVID crystalized his lungs and claimed his last breath," a heartbroken Miracle King Wilson said after burying her 43-year-old husband, the Rev. Kermit Wilson Jr.
Kermit Wilson, who had moved to Cary but was the pastor of New Life Ministries Church on Vandalia Road, spent 41 days in the ICU at WakeMed Hospital before his death Sept. 17, after contracting the deadly virus.
He leaves behind three children ages 10, 6 and 2.
And a soul mate who despite her grief is opening the doors of the church he led to urge others to get the shot. New Life Ministries, which had yet to reopen for in-person services after closing in March 2020, has partnered with the Guilford County Health Department for a clinic on Friday with both appointments and walk-ins available to the public. Both initial and booster shots are available.
Miracle Wilson called the health department to inquire about scheduling a clinic the day before his funeral.
"I regrettably will forever ask myself: if he had taken the vaccine, would he have lived life past 43?" Miracle Wilson said.
The upcoming clinic at New Life Ministries is among more than a dozen community-based clinics in the next few weeks. Organizations such as churches and groups can schedule clinics with the health department, which also provides the Wi-Fi. Holding clinics in these settings does make a difference in drawing people, said Kenya Smith Godette, a spokeswoman for the Guilford County Health Department.
"Through research we've found that for some groups, whether in rural areas or minority communities, it's just that factor of trust," Godette said.
That's what Miracle King hopes.
Kermit Wilson had attended N.C. A&T in the early 2000s after earning a bachelor of science degree in natural sciences from Virginia Union University in Richmond, Va. At A&T, he earned a master's degree in food and nutritional science. He would later earn a master's divinity degree in pastoral preaching from Liberty University.
"Kermit was kind-hearted, gentle, jovial, loving and wanted the best for everyone," Miracle Wilson said.
While at A&T and looking for a church, he opened the Yellow Pages and found New Life Ministries, where he was given the opportunity to teach bible study and preach. He had felt a calling into the ministry as a teenager back in Florida, where he led youth services at his church. In Greensboro in 2010, he was ordained as an elder at New Life Ministries, where he lead the educational and men’s ministries. He was also selected and served as a member of the advisory board. In 2014, he was asked to pastor the church.
The Wilsons were already building the ministry's reach online when the pandemic hit.
New Life Ministries stopped in-person services in March, 2020.
Kermit and Miracle Wilson had talked about the vaccine and had trepidations at first.
"Since the vaccine was released confusion, distrust, uncertainty and fear dominated many of our dinner table discussions," Miracle Wilson said.
While were not vaccinated, the couple had planned to be vaccinated before a return to in-person services, but Kermit Wilson fell ill in early August. When he began to cough up blood and grab his chest on Aug. 8, his wife called 911.
"Kermit was one of the millions that needed the vaccine to live," Miracle Wilson said. "We just didn’t know it."
He was admitted to WakeMed Hospital near their home in Cary — one of the few hospitals taking patients while others were at capacity at the time.
He had no underlying health conditions.
"My sweet love died on the COVID unit among a sea of infected people," Miracle Wilson said.
She got vaccinated. And decided to publicly urge others to do the same. She knows her husband wouldn't want others to go through what he experienced.
"Kermit was about people, building them up and positioning them to flourish in their life’s calling," Miracle Wilson said, in encouraging others. "You can’t do that if COVID claims you."
Contact Nancy McLaughlin at 336-373-7049 and follow @nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.