Greensboro planners hold virtual meetings to gather input on airport district zoning
PTIA sign (copy) (copy)

The airport has carried the name Piedmont Triad International Airport for more than 30 years.

 BH Media File

GREENSBORO — City planners are considering ways to change development restrictions in a zone around Piedmont Triad International Airport where noise from planes could affect residents there. 

They believe restrictions should be relaxed in some areas to allow more development, but they want the public's input before they decide on a final plan. 

Greensboro's Planning Department has scheduled two virtual meetings at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday so people can learn more about the proposed changes and share concerns or ask questions. 

The city is proposing redrawing what's known as the "overlay district" around PTI. The city has divided the district into two areas and is studying zoning options that would affect the final plan.

Officials will explain those options at the meetings. 

The City Council recently considered an earlier proposal but decided to send the new regulations back through the planning process to gather more public input

Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.

WANT TO PARTICIPATE?

Residents should email city planning manager Steve Galanti at steve.galanti@greensboro-nc.gov no later than noon the day of the meetings on Tuesday and Thursday. They will be emailed a meeting link and instructions before the meeting begins.

