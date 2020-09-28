Greensboro Playwrights' Forum to broadcast Halloween-themed radio play festival, city says

GREENSBORO — A Halloween-themed inaugural North Carolina Radio Play Festival will broadcast several plays for free in October, according to a news release from the city.
Beginning Oct. 10, the Greensboro Playwrights’ Forum in partnership with the Cary Playwrights’ will broadcast radio plays at cpfradiohour.podbean.com, the city said.
Keeping with the festival’s theme, every script has elements of fantasy, horror or the supernatural. Listen for the following on Oct. 10, 17, 24 and 31:
• “Off the Vine” by Andy Rassler.
• “Here Kitty, Kitty” by Mike Brannon.
• “Star-Crossed Words” by Laura Arwood.
• “Voices, Like Whispering” by Debra Kaufman.
• “Hallovenge: Part XIX” by Larry Bliss.
• “The Next Street Over” by Teddy Durgin.
• “Oh, Darling Sister of Mine” by Shelley Stolaroff Segal.
• “The Case of the Haunted Inheritance” by Andy Ralston-Asumendi.
• “Picky Zombies” by Clinton Festa.
• “A Different Drummer” by George Jack.
All radio plays feature local voice talent and fully produced sound effects. Directors are collaborating with local sound designers to mix a unique soundscape for each play, the city said. There's no cost to listen, but the city suggests a $5 donation.
To learn more about the Greensboro Playwrights’ Forum, visit www.creativegreensboro.com.
