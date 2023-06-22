GREENSBORO — Police are reporting that one person is dead after an officer-involved shooting shortly after midnight.

Police have not released any details about the person who was killed, or about the involved officer who has been placed on administrative duty per departmental policy.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Tuscaloosa Street at approximately 12:12 a.m. in reference to a suspicious vehicle. When an officer saw someone walking in the street and approached in a police vehicle, the person displayed a firearm, Greensboro police said in a news release.

"The officer fired their weapon from inside their police vehicle, striking the subject," police said in the news release. "The officer began rendering aid until additional officers and EMS personnel arrived."

The person was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and was declared dead upon arrival, police said in the news release.

The news release does not say whether the person in the street took aim at the officer or fired their weapon.

As is standard protocol, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will conduct a criminal investigation into the incident.

In addition, the Greensboro Police Department’s Professional Standards Division will conduct an internal investigation to determine whether departmental policies were followed.

— This is a developing story.