Greensboro police: 3 women died Monday after traffic crashes along US 29 North

GREENSBORO — Police say three women died early Monday after traffic crashes along US 29 North.

At 1:35 a.m., officers responded to the area of US 29 North and Hackett Street about a crash involving a black 2009 Kia SUV that was disabled in the left lane of US 29 North.

The occupants of the Kia — Ciealita Thornton, 42, and Lakeisha Woody, 36, both of Danville, Va. — were outside of the vehicle. A man driving a red 2020 GMC Sierra 2500 was traveling north on US 29 and struck the Kia. During the crash, the two women were also struck and died from their injuries, Greensboro police said in a news release.

The news release did not say if the driver who struck the Kia was injured or if any charges will be filed.

"All of the information available was captured in the press release," Capt. Milford Harris, a spokesman for the department, responded to the News & Record in an email Tuesday morning.

At 6:24 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a crash at US 29 North and Gorrell Street.

Fantasia Nicole Golden, 28, of Greensboro, was driving a white 2012 Mazda 6 west on Gorrell Street when police say she failed to negotiate the right turn to enter US 29 North. Her vehicle struck a dark grey 2012 Ford Escape heading north on US 29.

Golden, who was taken to Moses Cone Hospital, died as a result of her injuries, police said in a news release. Police did not say if the driver of the Ford Escape was injured in the crash.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating both accidents.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000; or, download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip.