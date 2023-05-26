Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

GREENSBORO — Among the 13 recent graduates of the Greensboro Police Academy, minorities were the majority for the first time.

The Greensboro Police Department is nearly 70% white in a community that census data says is 39.5% white.

Lt. Kory Flowers, who oversees recruiting for the Greensboro Police Department, said he is encouraged to see such diverse representation among those dedicated to becoming the city's next officers.

Flowers said his team has embraced an "old-fashioned approach" to recruiting future officers in person, in addition to social media and advertising through bilingual publications and radio stations. Because of the success of this personal approach, the department is hosting recruiting events for the community at its police academy.

"We value those conversations," Flowers said. "It's the job everybody wants to do."

Working in law enforcement, officials acknowledge, can be tough on good days, and even tougher without the community's trust and support. Meeting recruiters and talking with them in person, Flowers said, has encouraged dozens of interested candidates from diverse backgrounds to pursue the career.

Recruiters also travel to colleges and job fairs, Flowers said, where candidates often ask about quality of life, starting salaries, cost of living and taxes in North Carolina, housing and patrol schedules.

"We have the best patrol schedule in the United States," Flowers said. "You have four days on, four days off. That's a big draw."

That schedule, he said, allows officers to use that time for family, hobbies or an opportunity to earn supplemental income.

As for starting salaries, Chief John Thompson has told city officials that Greensboro needs to be competitive with other agencies in and around the Triad to help attract and retain officers.

With a shortage of 120 officers — out of an allocated 691 — Thompson received a recent commitment from City Council to direct staff to seek funding in its next budget cycle to raise starting salaries from $46,000 to $57,000.

“Compensation is recognition” of what officers do for the city and the community, Thompson said. “The $57,000 is to bring people to the organization. It lets them know we value the work you do.”

Among its applicants, the police academy will usually accept 25% to 35%, Flowers said. About half are from the Triad region, and the department receives a lot of interest from people in New York and New Jersey.

"We're casting a very wide net," Flowers said.

In April, the department held an open house at the academy, which prompted 25 applications overnight. That's in comparison to the 30 applications a month the department normally receives without a big recruitment push.

Flowers said the 113th academy class that graduated March 7 completed more than 900 hours of training and instruction in more than 40 different areas of study including interpersonal communication, problem-solving, and using technology to make communities safer.

As part of the recruits' communications training, they learn the principals of procedural justice and implicit bias. Procedural justice is a collaborative method of listening and talking that increases mutual understanding and trust among members of the public and police. “Understanding Implicit Bias” training examines the inherent biases present in all people.

Stephanie Mardis, captain of the Greensboro Police Department’s Professional Standards Division, said that it's important for a police department to reflect its community because "it inherently gains trust with people from all walks of life.”

That's crucial, Flowers said, as the department seeks to continue to recruit new officers who will represent and serve a diverse city in good and challenging times.

"We share our stories," Flowers said. "It's not a sales job. It's not a hard pitch. We're humans."