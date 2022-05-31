 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Greensboro police announce new public information manager

Josie Cambareri_GPD_Headshot.jpg

Cambareri

 Greensboro Police Department

GREENSBORO — Josie Cambareri will begin her new role with the Greensboro Police Department as its public information manager on June 16, the department announced in a news release Tuesday.

Cambareri will be responsible for creating trustworthy and strategic communications with media, report critical incidents, investigative updates, departmental initiatives, events and more, according to the news release.

Cambareri joined the department in September 2019 in the Office of Community Engagement where she used department programming, events, and partnerships for the benefit of police-community relations.

Prior to that role, Cambareri worked as a policing and justice policy researcher on studies with the Boston Police Department, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Department of Justice COPS Office and Major Cities Chiefs Association.

She completed her master's degree in criminology from UNC Charlotte in 2016 and began her doctoral studies at Northeastern University in Boston. She is completing her doctorate in research, measurement and evaluation at UNCG.

Tuesday's announcement noted that the appointment follows a recruitment process that produced strong candidates from around the region.

