Greensboro police are looking for 23-year-old woman last seen on Columbus Street

GREENSBORO — A Silver Alert has been issued for a woman last seen on Columbus Street.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued the alert for Tomecka Renee Jones, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Jones is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 156 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a short sleeve white T-shirt with red and black ladybugs in the shape of lips on the front. She also had black leggings under dark jeans with tears in the knees and pink and black high-top style sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer A. Salam at 336-373-2287.