Greensboro police ask for help finding missing woman, 75

GREENSBORO — Police are asking for the public's help finding a 75-year-old woman missing since Wednesday evening.

Shirley Jean Jones is described as a Black female who is 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing prescription glasses, a brown head scarf with gold leaves and Middle Eastern type shirt and pants, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.

Police say Jones was operating a 2011 Ford Taurus, four-door, maroon in color with NC plate: HJW-4209. She was last seen in the 2900 block of Randleman Road, and may possibly be heading toward Milton.

Officials issued a Silver Alert because Jones is believed to have dementia or another cognitive impairment.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287.