GREENSBORO — Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 71-year-old man who is believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer's disease.

Guiseppe Pino Papalia may be driving a gray 2018 Hyundai Elantra with a North Carolina tag FFW6372, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Papalia has short gray hair and brown eyes and is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a horizontal green stripe shirt, blue jeans, dressy tennis shoes and an Amazon baseball cap.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert and asks anyone who sees Papalia or the vehicle to call Greensboro Police Detective Nix at 336-373-2265 or dial 911.