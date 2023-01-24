Greensboro police chief announces leadership team

GREENSBORO — Police Chief John Thompson has selected a deputy chief and three assistant chiefs, with the promotions effective in February, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

The new team of chiefs, along with interim Assistant Chief Leslie A. Brown, will begin working together to make decisions for the department, the release said.

Deputy Chief Renae G. Sigmon joined the Greensboro Police Department in April of 1995. Sigmon is currently the assistant chief of the support bureau, which includes traffic operations, traffic crash reconstruction, operational planning, school resource officers, public neighborhood resource center officers, electronic monitoring, behavioral health response team, and the special response, hazardous devices and negotiations teams. Sigmon has a master’s in social work from the UNC-Chapel Hill and a bachelor of arts in social work from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

Assistant Chief Richard L. Alston began his career with the Greensboro Police Department in 2000. Alston has served in several divisions, including criminal investigations, vice narcotics, special operations, and professional standards. Alston is currently the captain of Patrol District 2. He holds a bachelor of science in marketing from N.C. A&T. He is also a graduate of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Command College and the Administrative Officers Management Program of N.C. State.

Assistant Chief Milford J. Harris began his career in law enforcement in January 2000 with the N.C. A&T University Police Department and joined the Greensboro Police Department in November of 2000. Harris has served in several divisions across the department, including the patrol bureau and the operational support, resource management and professional standards divisions. Harris currently serves as the Captain of the Vice Narcotics Division. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from Liberty University. He is also a graduate of the Senior Management Institute for Police and the Administrative Officers Management Program of N.C. State University.

Assistant Chief Doug W. Tabler began his career with the Greensboro Police Department in 1997. Tabler has served in various roles, including the crime abatement team, canine unit, center city resource team, watch command and professional standards division. Tabler currently serves as the captain of Patrol District 3. He earned a bachelor of science in criminal justice from Methodist University and is a graduate of the Administrative Officers Management Program of N.C. State.

Thompson and his leadership team will meet with officers, professional staff and the community for input on the department's goals and initiatives. Upcoming community meetings are being finalized and will be announced next week, the release said.