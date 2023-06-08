GREENSBORO — Capt. Stephanie Mardis will become the newest assistant chief in the Greensboro Police Department, Chief John Thompson announced this morning in a news release.

When her promotion becomes effective June 14, Mardis will oversee the management bureau, which includes resource management, training, fiscal management, public safety IT, and office of community engagement.

Mardis joined the department in March 2002 as part of the 80th Greensboro Police Academy and has held assignments in patrol, criminal investigations, vice narcotics, and watch command.

In 2019, Mardis was promoted to captain and led the criminal investigations division through 2022 and previously served over the professional standards division. She has a master's of public administration and public policy from Liberty University and graduated from Bennett College with a bachelor of science in biology.

Mardis, who earned Rookie of the Year in 2002, was recently recognized by Bennett College Alumnae, Women Providing Healing and Promoting Hope, and Mothers Standing Against Gun Violence. She also is a graduate of the Administrative Officers’ Management Program at North Carolina State University, Senior Management Institute for Police, Leadership Greensboro, and Other Voices.

A promotion ceremony is scheduled for June 12 at 1 p.m. at The Carolina Theatre. In addition to Mardis, the ceremony will recognize the careers and promotions of others in the department.

Interim Assistant Chief/Captain Leslie A. Brown retired May 31 from the department after serving the city for 28 years.