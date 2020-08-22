GREENSBORO — City leaders, including the police chief, delved into issues revolving around race, equity and policing in a special online program based on a community call to watch the movie "The Hate U Give."
The 2018 film, based on the young adult novel of the same name, follows Starr Carter, a high school aged girl who lives in Garden Heights, a predominantly Black and low-income part of town. Starr attends a wealthy, mostly white private school and struggles to maintain a balance between the two worlds.
The struggle intensifies after she sees her childhood best friend, Khalil, get shot and killed by a white police officer during a routine traffic stop. The officer thought Khalil was holding a gun, but it was a hairbrush.
The unrest and protests that followed Khalil's death in the movie mirror — on a smaller scale — the outrage seen in Greensboro and around the country after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died in the custody of Minneapolis police on Memorial Day.
Thursday’s online program, moderated by Carla Banks, the city's director of communications and marketing, and hosted by the Greensboro Public Library and the Chamber of Commerce, featured Greensboro Police Chief Brian James and Nathaniel “Trey” Davis, assistant city manager for public safety. Community members were invited to watch and send in questions for James and Davis. It was part of the One City, One Film initiative that's based on the popular One City, One Book project, and followed a series of online community discussions on the book and film last month.
What began as a discussion about the movie Thursday shifted to conversation about local issues surrounding police and Black experiences, with participants at turns answering audience questions and expanding on the issues raised by those questions.
James stressed the importance of building relationships between communities and the officers who police them — something that appeared to be lacking in “The Hate U Give.”
“If you work in a particular community and your only focus is to catch bad guys and you’re never taking the chance to get to know the people in the community, it can make you very cynical,” James said.
“If you’re not comfortable in the neighborhood you’re policing, you’re not going to communicate well.”
It’s why James started having community meetings shortly after he became chief in January. The interaction slowed when the COVID-19 pandemic hit Greensboro, but James said officers, even with the illness still being a concern, have gone door to door in neighborhoods, building connections.
“Even after the murder of George Floyd, it has been well received by a lot of people,” James said. “It’s reinforced that we do have some good relationships in the community and, by and large, people still want to see us in their communities doing good police work.”
He said he’s committed to improving those relationships, such as with racial equity training — something he is trying to secure for the entire department. James said it can be hard to look into an officer’s heart and mind and know what their biases are, but he hopes training will ensure that if they have those biases, they won’t act on them while working as an officer.
Davis, who is a former police officer, said the department has a “bias-free policy and philosophy that address officers interacting or taking actions that are biased. That philosophy is woven into the rules of conduct.”
So while reading a person might prove challenging, the department’s code of conduct should dissuade biased actions.
As Black men, bias is something James and Davis said they have both been confronted with over the years, especially when they’re out in public in plainclothes.
“I have to break the stereotype and the perception constantly, every day,” James said. “Because I feel like people, even in the position I’m in, will draw certain conclusions about me until they interact with me. You’re just in a constant battle to have to prove yourself.”
He said the community and officers both need to put in the work to build better relationships. For officers, it could be as simple as addressing someone appropriately during a traffic stop. For community members, James stressed the importance of complying.
“If you get stopped by a police officer, even if you don’t think the stop was justified, I ask people to comply. Don’t give a police officer an opportunity to be a bad police officer.”
And for officers, James said, “If we come up and say who we are and why we stopped you, I think that goes a long way in relieving a lot of anxiety with the driver.”
James and Davis agreed that the connection between police and communities is better built before a crisis, not during one. They hope the conversations that were born from the protests in Greensboro will shift into action, mending the city.
