Greensboro police collecting new sleeping bags to help those in need this fall

GREENSBORO — To help people in need this fall, the Greensboro Police Department is collecting new sleeping bags.

The “Friends in Need, Fall Sleeping Bag Drive” runs through Sept. 30.

New sleeping bags can be donated at Police Headquarters, 100 Police Plaza, and left in donation boxes in the lobby. Behavioral Health Response Team officers and clinicians will give out the sleeping bags to those in need as the weather turns colder.

For health and safety reasons, used sleeping bags cannot be accepted. The department also cannot take financial donations.

More information: 336-373-2496.

