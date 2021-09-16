 Skip to main content
Greensboro Police Department and Riding High Harley Davidson to host Chief's Ride for Charity
Greensboro Police Department and Riding High Harley Davidson to host Chief's Ride for Charity

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Police Department and Riding High Harley Davidson will hold the Chief’s Ride for Charity on Sept. 25, the department said in a news release. 

The escorted ride aims to raise money for Communities In School of Great Greensboro, an organization with a mission to keep students in school and surround them with a community of support, according to the department.

Motorcyclists looking to support the cause are invited to register for the ride day of at Riding High Harley, located at 3036 N.C. Highway 68 in High Point. 

Registration starts at 10 a.m. and the ride starts at 11 a.m. The ride costs $20 per rider and $5 per passenger, the department said. 

Riders of all levels are welcome and food will be served at the conclusion of the ride, the department said. 

