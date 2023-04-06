GREENSBORO — Police officials announced today that they will release video footage from the traffic stop last August during which an officer fatally shot 17-year-old Nasanto Crenshaw.

Superior Court in Guilford County heard and granted the Greensboro Police Department’s request for the release of body-worn camera recordings and dash-camera recordings capturing the Aug. 21 officer-involved shooting.

The department will release the recordings to the public no later than April 25 with the conditions set by the court, including the redaction of any image or voice of a minor. Because Crenshaw was under the age of 18, he would be considered a minor.

Guilford County District Attorney Avery Crump announced in late March that she will not pursue criminal charges against the officer.

“After careful review, although tragic, the use of deadly force by Cpl. (M.L.) Sletten under these circumstances was justified,” according to a statement from Crump’s office.

Harry Daniels, one of the attorneys representing Wakita Doriety, the mother of Nasanto Crenshaw, spoke on her behalf after Crump's announcement.

“The family is obviously disappointed” that Crump’s office did not present the case to a grand jury for consideration, Daniels said. “We see this again and again in North Carolina.”

According to the department, Sletten was placed on administrative duty on Aug. 21, the night of the incident. As is standard protocol, the officer remains on administrative duty while an internal administrative investigation determines whether or not departmental policy was followed.

In the statement provided by Crump’s office, Sletten told investigators that he fired his weapon when “it appeared the driver was driving straight at him” and that “he felt he had no other choice.”

Attorneys for Crenshaw’s family have disputed that the teenager was driving toward the officer or attempting to use the vehicle as a weapon.

According to police, Crenshaw’s vehicle was stopped “for a traffic violation” shortly after 9 p.m. on Aug. 21 in the 4900 block of West Market Street.

“Moments later, it was determined the vehicle was stolen,” the department said in a news release. “As the officer approached the stopped vehicle, the vehicle fled from the traffic stop. The officer attempted to stop the car again and multiple occupants fled from it.

“While the officer was attempting to detain the vehicle and remaining occupants, the suspect vehicle struck the police car. The vehicle then accelerated, and the officer discharged their weapon.”

Crenshaw was pronounced dead at the scene.

Daniels and attorney Chimeaka White have called for the public release of the full video footage from the officer’s body-worn camera. They say it offers a different account than the police narrative about what happened that night. In North Carolina, body-camera footage is not considered a public record.

Doriety’s attorneys filed a wrongful death lawsuit in early March that contends Sletten used excessive force in violation of the Fourth Amendment and includes assault and battery.

The police department has declined comment on the litigation.

However, on March 30, the department released a statement addressing the tragedy: “The department respects and values the sanctity of all human life. With any loss of life, there is a tremendous impact on those directly involved, the families and the greater community. We as a department will continue to follow all local and state policies to ensure fairness and transparency during all investigations.”