Greensboro police ID 2 killed in early Wednesday crash as Reidsville residents; driver faces DWI, other charges

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro woman faces charges in a head-on wreck Wednesday that killed two Reidsville women, police said.

Kristin Killian Lopez, 34, of Greensboro has been charged with two counts of felony death by vehicle, serious injury by vehicle, driving while impaired, two counts of careless and reckless driving, driving left of center and possession of marijuana and a Schedule IV controlled substance, police said in a news release.

Police said Killian Lopez was traveling west on East Wendover Avenue just before 2:30 p.m. when she drove her Nissan Altima into oncoming traffic, striking a Hyundai Sonata head-on. Driver April Michelle Tate, 43, and passenger Lucy Jean Krites, 65, both of Reidsville, were killed. Police said a second passenger, whose name they aren't releasing, has serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police said Killian Lopez was treated for serious injuries and is being held in the Guilford County jail on $150,000 bail.

