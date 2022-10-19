 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Greensboro police ID man who died days after his motorcycle collided with cement mixer

  • 0
City of Greensboro Police Department
Kenneth Ferriera/News & Record

GREENSBORO — A man who drove his motorcycle into a cement mixer truck Oct. 12 died from his injuries on Oct. 15, Greensboro police said in a news release today.

Officers said Matthew (Marquis) McCall Sullivan, 24, of Greensboro, was driving a 2005 Honda CBR1000 north on South Elm-Eugene Street at a high rate of speed when the accident happened at approximately 10:20 a.m. Oct. 12. The driver of a 2016 Mack 700 cement mixer truck was making a left turn from southbound South Elm-Eugene Street onto Evander Drive when the motorcycle struck the truck's right rear axle, according to the news release.

Sullivan was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Police said no charges will be filed against the truck driver.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Why are workers striking and protesting across France?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert