Greensboro police ID man who died days after his motorcycle collided with cement mixer

GREENSBORO — A man who drove his motorcycle into a cement mixer truck Oct. 12 died from his injuries on Oct. 15, Greensboro police said in a news release today.

Officers said Matthew (Marquis) McCall Sullivan, 24, of Greensboro, was driving a 2005 Honda CBR1000 north on South Elm-Eugene Street at a high rate of speed when the accident happened at approximately 10:20 a.m. Oct. 12. The driver of a 2016 Mack 700 cement mixer truck was making a left turn from southbound South Elm-Eugene Street onto Evander Drive when the motorcycle struck the truck's right rear axle, according to the news release.