 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greensboro police investigate shooting that left 1 person injured Friday
0 comments

Greensboro police investigate shooting that left 1 person injured Friday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — One person is in critical condition after a shooting Friday evening, police said.

Officers responded shortly after 6:10 p.m. to the intersection of Mobile and Atlanta streets and found one person who had been shot, police said in a news release.

EMS took the victim to a local hospital in critical, but stable condition.

Police said they had no suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3tips app or website.

0 comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News