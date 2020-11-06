Greensboro police investigate shooting that left 1 person injured Friday

GREENSBORO — One person is in critical condition after a shooting Friday evening, police said.
Officers responded shortly after 6:10 p.m. to the intersection of Mobile and Atlanta streets and found one person who had been shot, police said in a news release.
EMS took the victim to a local hospital in critical, but stable condition.
Police said they had no suspect information.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3tips app or website.
