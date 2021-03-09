Greensboro police investigating after finding body on East Market Street early Tuesday

Staff Reports
GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating after finding a body on East Market Street early Tuesday, police said in a news release.
About 5 a.m., officers closed the westbound lanes of East Market Street between Shaw and Winston streets for a traffic investigation.
Just before 9 a.m., police reclassified the case as a death investigation, saying there is no evidence the person died in a traffic accident but also that there is no evidence that suggests foul play.
Police did not identify the person.
