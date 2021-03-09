 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greensboro police investigating after finding body on East Market Street early Tuesday
0 comments
top story

Greensboro police investigating after finding body on East Market Street early Tuesday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police tape
Getty Images

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating after finding a body on East Market Street early Tuesday, police said in a news release.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

About 5 a.m., officers closed the westbound lanes of East Market Street between Shaw and Winston streets for a traffic investigation.

Just before 9 a.m., police reclassified the case as a death investigation, saying there is no evidence the person died in a traffic accident but also that there is no evidence that suggests foul play.

Police did not identify the person.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuomo expands vaccinations to 60-year-olds

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News