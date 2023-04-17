GREENSBORO — Recruiters with the Greensboro Police Department are inviting anyone interested in a career in law enforcement to tour their academy facilities Wednesday.

The open house and hiring event will be 5:30 - 8 p.m. at the Public Safety Training Facility at 1510 N. Church St.

Officers will be on site to talk with interested applicants about working with the department. Human Resources representatives also will be available to talk with individuals about pay and benefits.

Interested applicants will have the opportunity to complete pre-hire reading and physical agility tests during the event if they choose.

For more details, visit gpdcareers.com.