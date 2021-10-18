Greensboro police issue Silver Alert for missing 64-year-old resident

Staff Report
GREENSBORO — Authorities are asking for the public's help finding a missing 64-year-old resident they believe may have dementia or another cognitive disorder.
Mark A. Hoffman has long gray hair, blue eyes and is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds, according to information from the N.C. Center for Missing Persons.
Hoffman was last seen in the 1900 block of Larkin Street wearing a light-colored sweater and a colorful skirt over shorts and light-colored cloth shoes.
Police ask anyone with information to call 336-373-2287 or Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
