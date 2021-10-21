Greensboro police issue Silver Alert for missing woman, 75

GREENSBORO — Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing woman believed to be suffering from dementia or other cognitive impairments.

Authorities issued a Silver Alert for Annie Lucille Edwards, who is approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 155 pounds. Her clothing description was not included in a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.

Edwards was last seen in the 3100 block of Darden Road and she would be driving a white 2006 Ford Taurus with NC tag BLA-5306, officials said. A possible destination could be the 2400 block of South Holden Road near Smith High School, officials said.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.