GREENSBORO — To keep pace with other departments, elected leaders voted this week to ask staff to explore in its next budget how to fund a nearly $10,000 increase in starting pay for the city’s police officers.

Of the 691 sworn positions allocated to the city’s police department, Chief John Thompson said he has 115 vacancies. He has another 14 openings among professional staff such as records personnel and evidence technicians.

“As a result of that, we have shrunk our services,” Thompson said of the serious staffing issues and the need for reorganization.

Competitive salaries are a crucial component, he explained, for being able to attract and retain the officers needed to be able to respond to 911 calls across the city and keep the community safe.

Starting pay is currently $46,000, Thompson said, but it should be around $57,000 to compete with other agencies in the region such as the Burlington department, which raised its starting salary to $55,000 last year. At least four Greensboro officers have recently made lateral moves to the neighboring city.

Due to the shortage of officers, Thompson said department leadership has been forced to make difficult decisions about how to shift personnel to bolster the patrol division. For instance, Thompson said he reduced traffic units — including DWI enforcement — despite that being a concern among residents who participated in recent community surveys.

Thompson’s top priorities are to ensure the patrol units are staffed in order to respond to 911 calls across the city, and to have officers available to address violent crime. As of Wednesday, there have been 18 homicides in the city — an increase compared to this time in 2022.

“Unfortunately, what we’re seeing, is that this violence is across our community and is impacting us in multiple ways,” Thompson said.

Thompson suggested possibly cutting 30 allocated, unfilled positions to provide a $3,000 across-the-board raise. It wasn’t immediately clear when or if that may be voted upon by council members.

The police department is also considering whether civilians should fill roles such as taxi inspector and court liaison to free up more officers to assist with patrol, Thompson said.

City Councilwoman Marikay Abuzuaiter said during Tuesday night’s meeting the community is aware police officers are leaving the department for other communities that pay more. This comes at a time she said, when Greensboro is experiencing growth and attracting businesses to the city.

“We’re not going to have enough officers to cover this,” she said. “It’s time for us to do something.”