Greensboro police open application period for 2021 Citizens' Academy

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Police Department is inviting people to apply for the 2021 Greensboro Police Citizens' Academy.

The academy, which will be held from early February through early May next year, will consist of classroom discussions and hands-on demonstrations, according to a news release from the department.

Participants can choose between a socially distanced in-person option and a virtual remote learning option, the department said. The program is designed to be interactive and requires active weekly attendance and participation, whether it be online or in-person.

The department said the program aims to enhance communication between residents and police to create long-term partnerships that solve problems, reduce crime and improve quality of life.

People can apply online or download the application. Deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Nov. 28.