 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greensboro police open application period for 2021 Citizens' Academy
0 comments

Greensboro police open application period for 2021 Citizens' Academy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Greensboro police seal (generic) (copy) (copy)
Woody Marshall/News & Record

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Police Department is inviting people to apply for the 2021 Greensboro Police Citizens' Academy.

The academy, which will be held from early February through early May next year, will consist of classroom discussions and hands-on demonstrations, according to a news release from the department.

Participants can choose between a socially distanced in-person option and a virtual remote learning option, the department said. The program is designed to be interactive and requires active weekly attendance and participation, whether it be online or in-person. 

The department said the program aims to enhance communication between residents and police to create long-term partnerships that solve problems, reduce crime and improve quality of life.

People can apply online or download the application. Deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Nov. 28.

0 comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News