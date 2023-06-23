GREENSBORO — Police Chief John Thompson's "big ask" was answered when City Council approved its new budget Tuesday night and increased officers' starting salaries from $46,367 to $55,000 — making the police department a leader in compensation across the Triad.

As a result, all officers will see an increase to their salaries beginning in September.

Thompson recently urged city leaders to significantly increase starting salaries to a competitive level because officers were leaving for higher-paying jobs elsewhere amid existing staffing shortages.

"I think they're excited," Thompson said Wednesday. "To have this level of support from elected officials, it really starts to hit home. They're seeing appreciation for the job they do, and that's what is bringing up morale."

Thompson is hopeful for more positive changes within the department, and expects a huge recruitment push now that salaries are competitive. Although Thompson initially asked council members to boost starting salaries to $57,000, he said he is "pleasantly surprised we had the support to get $55,000."

According to data provided by the city, the minimum starting salary for police officers varies in the Triad and other areas across the state: $52,500 in Winston-Salem; $49,325 in High Point; $54,011 in Burlington; $50,301 in Raleigh; $43,445 in Durham; and $57,192 in Charlotte.

Thompson credited City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba for his collaboration during the budget process.

"He has been absolutely 100% supportive," Thompson said. "I had a lot of conversations with him."

Thompson said the police department, which was authorized for 691 sworn positions, will reduce those by 30. Thompson said he also will reclassify 10 sworn positions to professional positions, bringing the total number of authorized sworn positions to 651.

That means the department now has about 90 vacancies to fill, which Thompson is hopeful will become easier with the boost in pay.

Thompson also acknowledged the support of council members and the community for recognizing that the department was unable to meet expectations with its current staffing challenges.

Competitive salaries are a crucial component, Thompson explained, for being able to attract and retain the officers needed to respond to 911 calls across the city and keep the community safe.

City Councilwoman Marikay Abuzuaiter has said increasing pay will help retain recruits trained by the city at a cost of about $75,000 per officer.

During Tuesday's council meeting, she commended the much-anticipated boost, saying it's "an attempt to make sure our city is safe.”