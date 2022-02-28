Greensboro police release IDs in fatal multi-vehicle crash Saturday night on I-40

GREENSBORO — Investigators believe alcohol was a factor in a multi-vehicle collision Saturday night on Interstate 40 that killed two Greensboro men and seriously injured others, Greensboro police said in a news release.

According to police, a 2006 black Infiniti SUV driven by Jerlvonte Diaz Milbourne, 28, of Greensboro, was traveling west on I-40 when it left the roadway to the left, crossed over the median and into the eastbound lanes.

The Infiniti struck a white 2004 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Enoc Emmanuel Lopez, 20, of Greensboro. Once striking the Silverado, the Infiniti made contact with a black Acura driven by Bien Krajan, 32, of Greensboro. A fourth vehicle, a white 2014 Jeep Compass driven by Kry Sheena Stevens. 22, of South Carolina, struck the rear end of the Silverado during the collision.

Two passengers in the Infiniti, Darius Deshawn Smyre, 27, and Antonio Maurice James, 31, both of Greensboro, died as a result of the crash, police said in the news release. A fourth passenger in the Infiniti, Tevin Kewann Jolly, 29, of Greensboro, and the driver of the Infiniti, Milbourne, were seriously injured.