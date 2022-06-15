 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Greensboro police release name of man who died in crash Tuesday night on Alamance Church Road

  • 0
Police red and blue lights

GREENSBORO — Police say a 41-year-old Greensboro man died Tuesday night after his car left the roadway and struck a tree.

Robert William Sick was not wearing a seatbelt and died from his injuries at the scene, Greensboro police said in a news release early Wednesday.

Officers responded at approximately 8 p.m. Tuesday to the area of Alamance Church Road near Bristol Road, where they say Sick lost control of a 2005 Chevrolet Equinox. Sick was driving north on Alamance Church Road when his vehicle left the road to the right, then came back onto the road before leaving it to the left, where he struck a tree, police said in the news release.

The crash is being investigated by the Greensboro Police Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lopez shooting: Ex-Greensboro officer turns himself in; bodycam video released

Lopez shooting: Ex-Greensboro officer turns himself in; bodycam video released

The hours-long footage covers the tense standoff between Joseph Lopez and police officers from the time they came on the scene until EMS personnel arrived and attempted to revive Lopez, who was shot in the head. Greensboro interim Police Chief Teresa Biffle on Monday requested a judge's permission for the footage to be released.

For Greensboro women building businesses, a new center will offer support

For Greensboro women building businesses, a new center will offer support

Bennett College will be the location for a new U.S. Small Business Administration Women's Business Center, the only one of its kind in Greensboro. The center is expected to help women in Greensboro and the surrounding areas with tasks like developing business plans, marketing, managing finances and accessing loans, grants and investments.

Watch Now: Related Video

This transforming robot can travel through your body and heal you from within

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert