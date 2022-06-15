Greensboro police release name of man who died in crash Tuesday night on Alamance Church Road

GREENSBORO — Police say a 41-year-old Greensboro man died Tuesday night after his car left the roadway and struck a tree.
Robert William Sick was not wearing a seatbelt and died from his injuries at the scene, Greensboro police said in a news release early Wednesday.
Officers responded at approximately 8 p.m. Tuesday to the area of Alamance Church Road near Bristol Road, where they say Sick lost control of a 2005 Chevrolet Equinox. Sick was driving north on Alamance Church Road when his vehicle left the road to the right, then came back onto the road before leaving it to the left, where he struck a tree, police said in the news release.
The crash is being investigated by the Greensboro Police Crash Reconstruction Unit.
Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.