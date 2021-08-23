Greensboro police search for missing 57-year-old man

GREENSBORO — Authorities are looking for a missing 57-year-old man who suffers from a cognitive impairment, Greensboro police said in a news release.
Ronnie Lee Williams was last seen at 1507 Randolph Ave. at 4 p.m. and left that location on foot
Williams is black, 6 feet tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has brown eyes and is bald. He was last seen wearing a cream-colored T-shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information regarding Williams whereabouts is asked to call the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287.
