Greensboro police seek help in finding missing Guilford County woman
Greensboro police seek help in finding missing Guilford County woman

GREENSBORO — Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a Guilford County woman last seen in February.

Nikki Shore, 40, was reported missing on March 1 and has not been heard from since Feb. 22, Greensboro police said in a news release. 

Shore was last spotted in Greensboro and drives a 2011 burgundy Subaru Impreza, according to police. 

Shore is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds and has brown eyes. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or send an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com. Crime Stoppers does not pay cash rewards for tips on missing persons, unless criminal charges are filed. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. 

